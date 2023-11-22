Made to do sit-ups, Class 4 student dies in Odisha school

Jajpur, Odisha: A class four student of a government-run school in Odisha’s Jajpur district died when a teacher allegedly forced him to do sit-ups on Tuesday.

Rudra Narayan Sethy was a student of Surya Narayan Nodal Upper Primary School at Orali.

On Tuesday the ten-year-old student was seen playing with four fellow students in the school premises during class hours at 3 pm. A teacher saw them and allegedly ordered them to do sit-ups as punishment for their deed.