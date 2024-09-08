Majhi launches CM-KISAN Yojana on harvest festival day

Due to some technical issues, all beneficiaries of CM-KISAN have not been included under the PM-KISAN scheme, he said, adding, “To bridge the gap, our government has launched a two-month saturation drive to include all eligible registered farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme from today.” Majhi said the previous BJD government had announced providing a bonus of Rs 100 to the paddy farmers in 2014 at Sohela in western Odisha. However, it failed to implement it before ending its tenure in 2024.