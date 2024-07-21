Mallikarjun Kharge dissolves Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee

Congress' Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar said, "I thank our Hon @INCIndia President Shri @kharge Ji and Shri @kcvenugopalmp Ji for approving my proposal for the complete dissolution of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee with the intention to restructure the organisation." "We promise to make the party strong and work for the development of the people of Odisha with utmost dedication and honesty," he said.