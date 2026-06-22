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Man carries skeleton to bank: Branch manager suspended, all RRBs asked to be sensitive

Directive issued to all 28 regional rural banks to prevent recurrence of similar incidents.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 17:10 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 17:10 IST
India NewsOdisha

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