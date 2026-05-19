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Homeindiaodisha

Man, female friend assaulted in public in Odisha's Berhampur; outrage after video goes viral

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik criticised the Odisha government over the state's law and order situation.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 08:52 IST
India NewsOdishaAssault

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