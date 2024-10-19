Home
Man set on fire after kangaroo court charges with practising black magic in Odisha

The kangaroo court charged him with practising black magic, and as a 'punishment', tied him with ropes made of straw and set him on fire, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 08:25 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 08:25 IST
