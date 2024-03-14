Naveen Patnaik announces 4% DA hike for Odisha government employees

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a 4 per cent increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief for state government employees and pensioners.
With the latest hike, the DA and DR rose to 50 per cent from 46 per cent.
The enhanced amount will be paid from January 1, 2024, retrospectively, a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.
This will benefit 4.5 lakh state government employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners, officials said.
(Published 14 March 2024, 07:52 IST)