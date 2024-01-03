JOIN US
Naveen Patnaik approves hike in monthly stipend of nursing, pharmacy students

Students of Diploma in Pharmacy students will now get Rs 500 per month from the earlier amount of Rs 250, ANM Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,000, B.Sc (Nursing) internship course Rs 5,000 from Rs 2,500, M. Phil in Clinical Psychology and M.Phil in Psychiatric Social Work Rs 10,000 from Rs 7,000.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved a hike in the stipend amount for students of nursing, pharmacy and other related categories, officials said.

The move followed a request by the students in this regard, they said.

Students of Diploma in Pharmacy students will now get Rs 500 per month from the earlier amount of Rs 250, ANM Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,000, B.Sc (Nursing) internship course Rs 5,000 from Rs 2,500, M. Phil in Clinical Psychology and M.Phil in Psychiatric Social Work Rs 10,000 from Rs 7,000, an official release said.

“The decision was made taking into account the importance of services being rendered by them,” it said.

(Published 03 January 2024, 09:51 IST)
