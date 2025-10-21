<p>Bhubaneswar: BJD chief and former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odisha">Odisha</a> chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naveen-patnaik">Naveen Patnaik</a> on Tuesday condemned the alleged assault on party worker and social media activist Rashmi Parija in Jagatsinghpur district and demanded strict action against those responsible.</p><p>"Such incidents of increasing violence against women are unacceptable. The atmosphere of unrest in peaceful Odisha is causing panic among people. Anti-socials are not afraid to commit crimes. The government should take strict action against the culprits and maintain public trust in the legal system," he said in a social media post.</p><p>Parija was allegedly assaulted late on Monday night. She was later taken to Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital.</p>.Nuapada bypoll: BJD organises rally, Naveen Patnaik likely to campaign for 2 days in Nov 1st week.<p>BJD leaders also submitted a memorandum to DGP YB Khurania demanding the arrest of the culprits, who they alleged were BJP supporters.</p><p>They claimed some people forcibly entered Parija’s house and attacked her besides using abusive language.</p><p>She was allegedly dragged by her hair and beaten with a wooden stick, party supporters claimed.</p><p>The BJD stated that Parija had earlier filed multiple complaints citing threats to her life due to her work as a social-media activist, but no preventive action was taken by police.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, BJD MP Sulta Deo condemned the incident, calling it "a disturbing act in a civilised society."</p><p>She alleged that the attack was an attempt to silence Parija for expressing her opinions on social media.</p><p>Deo also said a false case was filed against Parija based on her online posts.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Odisha BJP denied allegations that its supporters were involved in the attack.</p>