Naveen Patnaik inaugurates redeveloped Samaleswari Temple after Jagannath Puri heritage corridor

Patnaik unveiled the SAMALEI project after offering prayers at Maa Samaleswari temple in the presence of dignitaries, temple priests and servitors.

The chief minister also joined the yagna performed on the occasion.

Programmes at the Jagannath temple on January 17 and Samaleswari Temple on Saturday were strategically timed with the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC), which implemented the Heritage Corridor Project in Puri, was also assigned the transformation of the SAMALEI project.

Patnaik in a video message to the people said that Odisha will always remember those who volunteered to forego their land for the SAMALEI project.

The Chief Minister also said that the SAMALEI project would help boost tourism and local economy in the western region.

He said the project could be completed with the blessings of Maa Samaleswari despite the obstacles created due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The work for the project started in February 2021.

Earlier on Friday, hundreds of women participated in the Kalash Shobha Yatra. The water brought during the Yatra was used for the holy bath of the deity.