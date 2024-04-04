Naveen Patnaik reads out Odia using Roman script: Turncoat BJP leader Sidhant Mohapatra

Mohapatra, who has been nominated by the BJP from Digapahandi assembly seat in Ganjam district, said while addressing a press conference, 'The CM uses Roman script to speak in our mother tongue. He has been making tall claims about his government promoting Odia in a big way without himself learning it properly.'

Mohapatra, who was two-time MP from Berhampur Lok Sabha seat, resigned from the BJD and joined the BJP on March 28.