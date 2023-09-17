Naveen Patnaik's elder sister Gita Mehta dies at 80

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled her death, with a post on X: 'I am saddened by the passing away of noted writer Smt. Gita Mehta Ji. She was a multifaceted personality, known for her intellect and passion towards writing as well as film making. She was also passionate about nature and water conservation. My thoughts are with @Naveen_Odisha Ji and the entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.'

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal also condoled her death.