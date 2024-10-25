Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

NDRF, ODRAF teams start removing uprooted trees

Odisha Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj, who is in charge of Bhadrak district, said there was no report of any casualty in the district.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 06:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 06:05 IST
India NewsOdishaCycloneWest BengalNDRF

Follow us on :

Follow Us