BJP, Congress supporters clash in Bhubaneswar during protest over Rahul Gandhi's 'not Hindus' remark

NSUI state president Yashir Nawaz said, "Every individual has the right to protest. But we have never seen a violent protest like the one organised by the BJP today. The people who have voted for the BJP will give them a befitting reply." In his first speech as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Gandhi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines.