Sub-collector, engineer arrested in Odisha in corruption case

<p>Bhubaneswar: A sub-collector and an engineer were arrested in Odisha on Tuesday after disproportionate assets were allegedly found in their possession, officials said.</p>.<p>The two are Narayan Chandra Nayak, sub-collector, Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district and Subash Chandra Panda, deputy general manager (civil), Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation, Berhampur division, the vigilance department said in a statement.</p>.<p>Among the assets found from the sub-collector were three multi-storeyed buildings and 14 plots in Bhubaneswar, deposits over Rs 34.57 lakh, Rs 1.48 lakh in cash, and gold weighing 366 gm, it said.</p>.<p>Similarly, multi-storeyed buildings in Bhubaneswar, payment of Rs 66 lakh for purchase of one flat in Bhubaneswar, gold 870 gm, five high-value plots, deposits over Rs1.84 crore, cash Rs 13.47 lakhs, etc, were found from the possession of Panda, the vigilance said.</p>.<p>Both government officials could not explain satisfactorily the sources of funds for acquiring the properties, they added.</p>.<p>The vigilance department registered separate corruption cases and arrested them, officials said.</p>