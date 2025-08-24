Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Odisha: 2 fishermen suffocate to death in storage chamber of boat in Balasore

The two fishermen, aged about 34 years and 31 years, lost consciousness when they entered the storage chamber.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 09:07 IST
Published 24 August 2025, 09:07 IST
India NewsfishermenBalasore

