Odisha: Accused in Junagarh triple murder case arrested

The accused earlier attempted to eliminate Raimati but failed, police said. Finding Raimati and her son in a secluded place on October 1, the accused attacked and killed them with a sharp weapon, the SDPO said, adding, 'We have seized the weapon used in the crime.' At that time a villager, Mahendra Kumar, who was passing through the road, was also attacked and murdered by Mohendra to prevent an eyewitness in the case, he informed.