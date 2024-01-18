Odisha artist carves Hanuman Chalisa on wood

Arun Sahu (35) of Kanchuru village near Hinjili town of the district has made the Chalisha in 5.6-feet height and 30-inch wooden frame along with the carving of the image of the Lord Hanuman.

The letters in Hindi were carved in the 'gambari' wood and pasted in the two-inch thickness wooden frame. He has also polished it in such a manner that it would last long.