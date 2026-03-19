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Odisha assembly adjourned thrice as opposition seeks health minister’s resignation

Opposition demanded state Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling's resignation over the death of 12 patients at a state-run hospital in Cuttack.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 10:33 IST
OdishaCongressCuttackBJDOdisha News

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