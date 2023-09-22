Odisha Assembly gets its first woman Speaker as Pramila Mallik elected unopposed

Mallik made her debut in the Assembly as a Janata Dal MLA from Binjharpur in 1990. She later joined BJD and has been winning the assembly elections five times in a row since 2000. She served as Women and Child Development Minister from 2004 to 2011 and was also the government chief whip for three years from May 30, 2019, to June 6, 2022. She later became Revenue and Disaster Management Minister before being elected as the Speaker.