<p>Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal on Saturday suspended six of its MLAs for cross-voting during the recent election to four Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha.</p>.<p>The suspended legislators were Chakramani Kanhar of Baliguda seat, Naba Kishor Mallick of Jayadev constituency, Souvic Biswal of Choudwar-Cuttack, Subasini Jena of Basta, Ramakanta Bhoi of Tirtol and Devi Ranjan Tripathy of Banki, an order by party chief Naveen Patnaik showed.</p>.<p>The suspension decision was taken at the opposition party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting presided over by Patnaik.</p>.<p>The six MLAs were issued a show-cause notice on March 17.</p>.Cuttack hospital fire: Odisha assembly erupts again as MLAs demand health minister’s resignation.<p>They submitted their replies on Friday evening, and those were found not satisfactory, said the BJD's chief whip in the Assembly, Pramila Mallik.</p>.<p>The ruling BJP won two of the four Rajya Sabha seats while the opposition BJD and a saffron party-backed Independent candidate bagged one seat each in the biennial polls held last Monday.</p>.<p>While the total number of BJP legislators and Independent MLAs supporting the ruling party was 82 in the 147-member House, the saffron party candidates secured 93 first preference votes, which was 11 more than its strength in the Assembly.</p>.<p>Of these 11 votes, eight were of BJD MLAs and three of Congress legislators, an official had said. </p>