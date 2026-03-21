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Odisha: BJD suspends 6 MLAs for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls

The suspension decision was taken at the opposition party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting presided over by Patnaik.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 14:38 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 14:38 IST
India NewsOdishaBJD

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