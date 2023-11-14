Odisha BJP launches 5-day statewide agitation against corruption

BJP state president Manmohan Samal, who attended one such programme in front of Cuttack Sadar block office, said, 'All schemes of the state government have ended up in scams. There is scam in all spheres, from panchayat level to state secretariat.'

Samal said, 'During the 23 years of BJD regime, people have been tortured, youths betrayed, women unsafe and every citizen insecure due to the largescale corruption.'

'The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre during its nine years of tenure has sanctioned Rs 18.83 lakh-crore as assistance, but most of the amount has been embezzled by BJD's people and government officials,' Samal said, adding that 50 per cent of the funds are being used as bribe.