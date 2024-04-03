Odisha BJP vice president Bhrugu Baxipatra joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP vice president Bhrugu Baxipatra resigned from his party and joined the BJD on Wednesday.

Speculations are rife that the BJD will nominate him from the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat, where he lost as a BJP candidate in 2019.

Baxipatra joined the BJD at the party's headquarters Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. BJD's Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahu welcomed him to the party.

Baxipatra quit the BJP after it fielded MLA Pradeep Panigrahy, who was expelled by the BJD, from the Behrampur seat.