Odisha braces up to tackle low pressure-induced rainfall situation

With the IMD forecasting heavy rainfall across Odisha from Saturday following the formation of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the state government has braced itself to tackle any situation arising out of it. The low pressure area (LOPAR) now lies over northeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal and is likely to become well marked and move northwestwards towards north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts during the next 48 hours, the national weather agency said.