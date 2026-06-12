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Odisha CM announces free education in govt schools & colleges from kindergarten to post-graduate levels

Majhi said the decision will strengthen the foundation of the state’s youth and contribute to long-term development.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 12:41 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 12:41 IST
India NewsOdishaEducationMohan Charan Majhi

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