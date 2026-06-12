Odisha CM announces free education in govt schools & colleges from kindergarten to post-graduate levels

<p>Bhubaneswar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=odisha">Odisha </a>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mohan%20Charan%20Majhi%20">Mohan Charan Majhi </a>on Friday announced free education from the kindergarten to postgraduate levels in government schools and colleges.</p>.<p>Majhi, while addressing a press conference on the occasion of the BJP government completing two years in office, said the move will benefit all students of the state, especially those from the economically backward classes and girls.</p>.Free ride for women in 'ordinary' buses of Kerala SRTC from June 15.<p>“In order to make education truly free and universal, my government is announcing to make education from KG to PG completely free of cost. Perhaps, such a step in the field of education will be implemented for the first time in the entire country in Odisha,” the CM said.</p>.<p>Majhi said the decision will strengthen the foundation of the state’s youth and contribute to long-term development. </p>