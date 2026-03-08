Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Odisha CM criticises Bengal govt over reported snub of President Murmu in Siliguri

Majhi, who hails from the Santhal community, said in a social media post that Murmu’s rise from Rairangpur to the presidency symbolised the aspirations of millions.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 05:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 05:30 IST
India NewsOdishaMohan Charan Majhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us