<p>Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday launched 36 industrial projects worth Rs 40,811 crore, which are expected to generate 59,000 jobs, officials said.</p>.<p>Of the 36 projects, Majhi inaugurated 11 industrial units and laid foundation stones for 25 others at separate locations like Bhuinpur in Khurda district and Ramdaspur Industrial Area in Cuttack in the presence of senior officials and industry leaders.</p>.<p>The projects span sectors including green energy equipment, metal and downstream industries, textiles and apparel, plastics, tourism, agriculture and food processing, defence manufacturing, IT, automobiles, and cement.</p>.40 cops injured in clash with tribals over construction of road to bauxite mine in Odisha.<p>Before launching the projects, the chief minister held a roundtable with leading industrialists from across the country and assured them of all necessary facilities -- land, power, water, connectivity, and timely approvals.</p>.<p>"We have a dedicated team to facilitate industries to set up their projects in the state. If there is any difficulty, the industries may directly take up the matter with the Chief Minister’s Office for immediate resolution," Majhi told industrialists and urged them to expand existing units in the state and help grow small-scale industries around their projects.</p>.<p>Addressing a public meeting at Bhuinpur near Begunia in Khurda district, Majhi asserted that Odisha is no longer merely a "state of potential" but is now actively experiencing the touch of prosperity.</p>.<p>"This is a new and significant chapter in the golden journey of ‘Samruddha Odisha’," he said and highlighted that in the last 18–20 months, the government has laid foundations and inaugurated 109 projects worth nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore, creating 1,76,000 jobs.</p>.<p>Addressing the gathering at Ramdaspur in Cuttack, the CM claimed that the state is rapidly emerging as a preferred destination for textile and apparel manufacturing, driven by a strong ecosystem encompassing skilled manpower, competitive infrastructure, and progressive policy support.</p>.<p>He said the sector holds immense potential for large-scale employment generation, particularly for women and youth, and plays a critical role in fostering inclusive industrial growth in textiles sector.</p>.<p>Among the prominent companies participating in this industrial expansion are Ampin Solar One Private Limited, Calderys India Refractories Limited, Page Industries Ltd., Adani Enterprises Limited, KPR Mill Limited, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited, ATC Tyres AP Pvt. Ltd. (Yokohama), Ambuja Concrete North Private Limited, Trimetro Garments India Pvt. Ltd. (EPIC Group Company), and Danieli Corus Refractory Solutions Pvt. Ltd., underscoring strong investor confidence from leading national and global players, an official statement said.</p>.<p>Addressing the gathering, managing director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd, Karan Adani said, "We have been in Odisha for years -- in ports, in mining, and in the foundations of industrial infrastructure. But today is different. We are breaking ground on three projects, including a data centre at Info Valley in Bhubaneswar with an investment of Rs 800 crore, a thermal power plant near Cuttack with an investment of Rs 30,181 crore, and a cement manufacturing unit near Cuttack with an investment of Rs 2,100 crore." Vivek Abrol, CEO and MD of Luminous Power Technologies, said the company is setting up two major manufacturing facilities in the state.</p>.<p>"An advanced energy storage and manufacturing plant is being set up in Angul, while a solar cell manufacturing plant is coming up in Gopalpur. Both facilities are in advanced stages of development and are expected to become operational soon," Abrol said.</p>.<p>The meetings were also addressed by industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and local MLAs. </p>