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Odisha CM Majhi launches 36 industrial projects worth Rs 40,811 crore, to generate 59k jobs

Addressing a public meeting at Bhuinpur near Begunia in Khurda district, Majhi asserted that Odisha is no longer merely a "state of potential" but is now actively experiencing the touch of prosperity.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 22:47 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 22:47 IST
India NewsOdishaMohan Charan Majhi

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