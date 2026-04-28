<p>Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday evening ordered an inquiry into the episode of a tribal man carrying his sister's skeleton to a bank in Keonjhar district as a proof of death to withdraw her money.</p>.<p>Majhi, who was on a visit to the district during the day, directed the revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) of Northern Division to initiate a probe into the incident.</p>.<p>A shocking clip of the man carrying the remains to the Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank on Monday has gone viral on social media.</p>.'Settled claim amount': Bank clarifies after row over Odisha man bringing sister's skeleton to withdraw money.<p>“The inquiry will begin from Wednesday to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, and how to prevent such episodes in future,” a CMO official said.</p>.<p>The RDC has been asked to submit the report at the earliest.</p>.<p>“Majhi expressed grief over the incident and advised officials to be more sensitive towards people,” a statement issued by the CMO said.</p>.<p>The issue has now been resolved after the chief minister's intervention, it said.</p>.<p>“The distressed tribal man was provided a financial assistance of Rs 30,000 from the District Red Cross Fund, the death certificate of his sister and the inheritance certificate,” the statement said.</p>.<p>The man, Jeetu Munda (50), has also received the money from the bank account of his deceased sister Karla Munda (56). </p>