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Odisha CM orders inquiry after row erupts over tribal man carrying sister's skeleton to bank

Majhi, who was on a visit to the district during the day, directed the revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) of Northern Division to initiate a probe into the incident.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 18:43 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 18:43 IST
India NewsOdishaMohan Charan Majhi

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