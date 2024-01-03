Odisha Cong prepares 3 routes for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' in state

Another proposed route starts at Mayurbhanj and then passes through Joda in Keonjhar district and Rourkela in Sundergarh district, he said.

"If Rahul Gandhi plans to enter Odisha from Ranchi, the yatra can pass through Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Bargarh. However, we will try to convince the national leadership to choose the first route as it covers maximum parts of the state," he added.