Odisha Congress leaders unhappy over not getting place in CWC

Pattnayak said, "It would have been better if two to three leaders from Odisha would have been included in the CWC. They may extend the CWC and I will urge the party high command to include more members from Odisha."

The OPCC president, however, said only one leader Bhakta Das, who is an AICC general secretary in charge of Mizoram, Manipur and Bihar, has been included in the CWC list. 'We have congratulated Das for his inclusion in the CWC,' Pattnayak said.