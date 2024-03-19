JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Odisha court awards 18 months jail to temple priest for sexually harassing Swedish tourist

Kundan Mahapatra, the convict, allegedly sexually harassed the Swedish tourist on February 19 when she was roaming alone near the 11th Century Lingaraj temple.
Last Updated 19 March 2024, 02:20 IST

Follow Us

Bhubaneswar: A court in the Odisha capital on Monday sentenced a 'sevayat' (priest) of Shree Lingaraj Temple here to 18 months of imprisonment for sexually harassing a female foreign tourist.

The court of the judicial magistrate first class pronounced the judgment within four weeks of the crime.

Kundan Mahapatra, the convict, allegedly sexually harassed the Swedish tourist on February 19 when she was roaming alone near the 11th Century Lingaraj temple here.

Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint with the police and the priest was arrested the same day.

The police filed the charge sheet in just four days (February 23) and the trial began on February 26.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 March 2024, 02:20 IST)
India NewsOdishaCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT