Odisha court sentences man to death for killing wife for giving birth to second girl child

While giving its observations on the trauma faced by the six-year-old girl, the court said, "The child, whom the Indian system of law doesn't even permit to watch such monstrosity in films, would have had to live it on her own eyes." "The little girl of six, who would have would proudly sung 'Vande Mataram', had her larynx brutally cut open by her own father, the girl who would perhaps relish little pleasures of watching 'Chhota Bheem' and 'Doraemon' had to rather witness the ghastly killing of her mother by her father," it observed.