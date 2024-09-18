Odisha Crime Branch starts probe into alleged assault of Army officer at police station

Following the incident, the Central Command, Indian Army, in a post on X said, "An incident of manhandling of an Army officer by police station, Bharatpur, #Orissa has been reported in the media. #IndianArmy takes a serious view of the incidence. Necessary action has been taken up with the state authorities." Meanwhile, the Orissa High Court on Tuesday hearing petitions filed by the female friend of the army officer ordered the police to provide treatment to her at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.