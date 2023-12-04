Odisha deploys rescue teams as cyclone approaches Andhra coast

Bhubaneswar: With severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung' set to make landfall on Tuesday, the Odisha government has deployed rescue teams in the southern districts as a precautionary measure.

The severe cyclone over the Bay of Bengal is set to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla, in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

The system was moving in the sea at a speed of 10 kmph and lay centered around 80 km southeast of Nellore, 120 km north-northeast of Chennai, 210 km south of Bapatla and 250 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam at 5.30 pm, the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

"It is likely to intensify gradually and move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the southern Andhra Pradesh coast and cross it between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla, during the forenoon of December 5 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph," the IMD said.

Though there will be no major impact on Odisha, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the eastern state will receive light to moderate rainfall on Monday night and the intensity will further increase and heavy rain is expected on Tuesday.