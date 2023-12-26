JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Odisha: Drunk man bites off father's nose, attacks 2 others; held

The accused, identified as Bibhuti Samal alias Mantu, beat his father and even bit off his nose after coming home drunk, said police.
Last Updated 26 December 2023, 18:18 IST

Follow Us

Jajpur: Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly biting off his father’s nose and attacking two persons.

The accused identified as Bibhuti Samal alias Mantu is a resident of Routarapur village in Jajpur district, police said.

Bibhuti arrived home on Monday night in an inebriated state and started hurling abuses at his neighbours. When his father Shatrughan intervened, Bibhuti beat his father and even bit off his nose, police added.

On hearing Shatrughan's screams for help, two of his neighbours came and tried to put an end to the quarrel. But, Bibhuti attacked them too, police added.

On being informed by locals, Jajpur Road police reached the spot and arrested Bibhuti. Both the injured were admitted to Jajpur Road Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

Based on a complaint by Shatrughan, police registered a case against his son under relevant sections of IPC.

The accused was produced in a local court on Tuesday which sent him to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, said Jajpur Road police station IIC Upendra Kumar Pradhan.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 December 2023, 18:18 IST)
India NewsOdishaCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT