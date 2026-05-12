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Odisha: Family takes woman’s body on bicycle to police station 12 km away seeking arrest of killers

Family members alleged that despite the woman’s death and another person being critically injured, police had failed to arrest the prime accused.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsOdishaCrimeBalasore

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