Odisha forester’s body found hanging in official quarter; family alleges mental torture by seniors

"We got information at around 8 am on Wednesday that Nayak was found hanging in his official quarter at Bhawanipatna. We visited Bhawanipatna and also informed his family. After autopsy, the body has been handed over to his family," said Tapas Kumar Behera, assistant conservator of forest, Rayagada on Thursday The deceased's wife Priyanka Subudhi alleged that her husband was forced to commit suicide due to mental torture meted out to him by his higher authority.