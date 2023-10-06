Odisha gears up for possible cyclones in October, November

“Odisha has faced 10 major cyclones since 1999 and October is the cyclone season for the eastern state. On October 29, 1999, around 10,000 people in the coastal districts of Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara died in a super cyclone. The coast was also battered by Cyclone Phailin on October 11, 2013,” an official at the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) said.