Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Odisha government orders inquiry into 'sale' of children

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, who is from Bolangir, ordered a probe into the alleged sale of the newborn in Sangurjibhata village.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 11:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 11:24 IST
India NewsOdishaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us