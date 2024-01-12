Odisha govt asks doctors to write prescriptions in good handwriting

While disposing of a petition, the high court, in its order on January 4, said, "In many cases, the casual approach of most of the doctors while writing the post-mortem report is affecting the comprehension of medico-legal documents badly and the judicial system finds it very difficult to read those letters and come to a definite conclusion."

Moreover, the tendency of writing such zig-zag handwriting, which cannot be read by any common man or by judicial officers, has become a fashion among the doctors of the state, the court observed.