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Homeindiaodisha

Odisha govt mandates EV use for official work, pushes virtual meetings

The Finance Department has been asked to issue detailed guidelines within 15 days specifying which categories of senior officers will be entitled to government vehicles.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 00:51 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 00:51 IST
India NewsOdishaElectric Vehicle

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