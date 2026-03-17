Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Odisha hospital fire toll rises to 11 as one more person succumbs to burn injuries

The deceased patient was identified as 20-year-old Pabitra Dosari, who hailed from Koraput district.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 07:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 07:50 IST
India NewsOdishaFire

Follow us on :

Follow Us