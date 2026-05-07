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Odisha: Man beaten to death, another injured by mob for sexually assaulting two women

The deceased was identified as Soumya Ranjan Swain, a suspended constable of the government railway police (GRP), Cuttack.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 16:16 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 16:16 IST
India NewsOdishaCrimesexual assault

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