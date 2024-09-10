Odisha may host more world-class hockey events: Mohan Charan Majhi

"Odisha has emerged as a global hub for hockey, hosting prestigious tournaments. We are excited to host the upcoming Pro League, and with your support, we hope to bring more world-class events to the state in the future," he remarked.

Ikram lauded the efforts of the Odisha government in promoting the sport and fostering hockey talent through grassroots programs.

They also discussed the future collaborations between FIH and the Odisha government.

Both sides expressed a keen interest in athlete development, sports science, and innovative practices that will benefit players and coaches alike.

A special emphasis was placed on the promotion of women’s hockey and empowering female athletes, both in Odisha and across India, a release issued by the CMO said.