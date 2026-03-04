Odisha minister Suresh Pujari hospitalised after chest pain

<p>Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Tuesday evening after he complained of chest pain, hospital sources said.</p>.<p>Pujari has been admitted to Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Intensive Care Unit (CTV ICU), they said.</p>.Sharad Pawar suffers from mild dehydration, hospitalised in Pune.<p>He has been diagnosed with CAD (Coronary Artery Disease) with TVD (Triple Vessel Disease,) and angiography has been done.</p>.<p>The senior cabinet minister is currently under observation, and his condition is stated to be stable, they added. </p>