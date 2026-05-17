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Odisha Police arrest 1,771 people, seize ganja, 20 firearms during special drive

Police conducted raids at various places to check drug trafficking and registered 31 NDPS cases while arresting 29 accused people.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 09:39 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 09:39 IST
India NewsOdishaPoliceganjaArrest

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