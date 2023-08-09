Odisha Police arrests 21 poachers, seize 165 firearms during special drive in Similipal Tiger Reserve

'In connection with the above seizures, 48 cognizable cases were registered and 21 people arrested in the district of Mayurbhanj. The district police is encouraged to continue the intelligence-based operations to make Similipal free from any illegal activities and poaching and to strengthen the efforts of the forest department in combating illegal poaching,' the DGP told reporters after the review meeting also attended by STF field director PC Gognani, ADGP (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar, IGP, north range, HK Lal and Mayurbhanj SP B Gangadhar.