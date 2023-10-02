Home
Odisha: Protest outside Ganjam station demanding stoppage of two trains

People of Ganjam and its nearby areas face tremendous difficulties due to the cancellation of the stoppage of these two trains, he said.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 15:31 IST

A large number of people demonstrated outside the Ganjam railway station in Odisha on Monday, demanding stops for two trains -- Puri-Tirupati Express and Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express.

Besides members of different local organisations, Chhatrapur MLA Subash Chandra Behera, former deputy speaker of state assembly Ram Chandra Panda and Ganjam Notified Area Council chairperson Pratibha Padhy took part in the dharna.

These two trains used to stop at the station before the pandemic, but after services were restored following the withdrawal of restrictions, the trains do not stop anymore at Ganjam, said Panda.

People of Ganjam and its nearby areas face tremendous difficulties due to the cancellation of the stoppage of these two trains, he said.

(Published 02 October 2023, 15:31 IST)
