Odisha: Raj Bhavan official, who was 'assaulted' by Guv's son, transferred

Bhubaneswar: Baikuntha Pradhan, an assistant section officer at the Puri Raj Bhavan, who was allegedly assaulted by Odisha Governor Raghubar Das's son, has been transferred to the Home Department, according to an official order.

"Pradhan, ASO, Parliamentary Affairs Department, at present deployed to the Governor's Secretariat, is hereby transferred and posted as such to Home Department against the existing vacancy with immediate effect," it said.