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Odisha skeleton row: Initial probe indicates 'bank at fault,' govt vows strict action

Preliminary investigation suggests that the "bank was at fault" and stringent action will be taken against the officials responsible for the entire episode.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 10:07 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 10:07 IST
India NewsOdishaIndiaMohan Charan Majhi

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